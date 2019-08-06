FNF Preview: Abbott Panthers

ABBOTT, TX – Last year, the Panthers were rebuilding from the ground up, playing with a very young team, and finished 1-3 in district. This season will be much different, as they have a strong group of returners, led by senior quarterback, Jax Miller.

“We only lost 2 seniors last year,” Jax Miller said. “So, you know everybody else is coming back, we’ve got a sophomore that came and played defense for us last year, so he’ll definitely be ready to go this year.”

“We were real young last year,” Kadyn Johnson said. “So I mean, the trajectory of our team is looking real good, we put in a lot of work in the weight room this off season.”

Head coach Terry Crawford is excited about 2019, after his players gained experience last season.

"We took some lumps last year, because we were so young," Terry Crawford said. "And we knew that was going to happen. The nice thing is, we have a year under our belt, the kids worked extremely hard this summer, this was probably our best summer turnout we've had in four or five years."