FNF Preview: Marlin Bulldogs

MARLIN, Texas — The Marlin Bulldogs are opening up the David Haynes Era trying to put last years’s winless campaign in the rear view mirror.

The Bulldogs bring back a lot of experience on both sides of the ball. Haynes likes the pieces he has in place he just needs to find where they fit best and they will be off and running.

“I believe in myself and then when I got here, I believed in these kids,” Haynes said about taking the Marlin Job. “I believe in the town too. I believe that this town wants this program to go in the right direction. I believe in the administration, they want to see the program go in the right direction. So with all of us on board, I believe that we can win games here.”

Senior Sir Charleston Lee is excited about the group they have coming back, after they had to take their lumps in 2018.

“We have a lot of guys returning,” he said. “We had a lot of younger people. It was a lot of learning. So this year, we’re trying to get our strength in numbers and we’re ready to go.”

Tydae Mayes hopes his team can pick up what they learned last year and keep running with it.

“It’s good because we can start off where we left off,” he said. We can get better as the incoming freshmen come and work as a team to get better.”

The Bulldogs open their season on Friday August 30th with a trip to McGregor