KILLEEN, TX (FOX 44) — Talent has never been a problem for the Shoemaker Football team, and the past few seasons that ability has turned into wins as well.

That wasn’t the case though in 2021, as the Greywolves limped to a 3-6 record, despite the fact that they sent two players to Power 5 schools in the offseason.

Now Toby Foreman’s team is back with an experienced defense and is ready to prove that last season was just a blip on the radar.

“We’ve got to finish games off. Last year we did not finish games off and that cost us because there was a lot of times in the second half where either we didn’t hold leads or, you know, we were playing from behind and got close, but we didn’t have a good first half,” Foreman said. “We’ve got to play a complete game. And like I said, hold on to the football.”

Shoemaker will open up its season against San Angelo Central on Friday, August 26th.