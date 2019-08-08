Friday Night Preview: Jonesboro Eagles

Jonesboro, TX — The Jonesboro Eagles are no strangers to postseason success having made a state championship game appearance just two seasons ago in 2017.

Last year their season was cut short in the bi-district round last year. This year though they are hoping to get back to the basics and find some more consistency.

“I think we had some moments and flashes where we showed kind of what we’re accustomed to,” Head Coach Eddie Gallegos said. “And then, we kind of took a step back the next week or the next practice. And so, that’s one of the things especially with the young team we’ve got to kind of overcome and and learn how to be consistent every day.”

Joey Gillis said the tradition at Jonesboro has this team striving to get back in the championship mix.

“It’s driven us a lot because the last two years we went to state and this year we only got so little,” he said. “So it gives us that drive to keep going and harder and harder every day.”

Jonesboro will open their season on Saturday August 31st against Blum.