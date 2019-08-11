Friday Night Preview: Moody Bearcats

MOODY, Texas — The Moody Bearcats are looking to bounce back in 2019 after a 1-9 season in 2018.

Jason Hill begins his second season at the helm, hoping another year in the system can get these guys back in the playoff mix.

“We had a good offseason,” he said. “I think that they came out in the spring and performed really well in the weight room and all of our drills. Knowing the offense getting a year under our belt, trying to try to get the offense and defense perfected, I think is going to go a long way in the summer workouts were a big positive this year.”

The Bearcats have some real talent at their skill positions like Da’Mon Allen who wants to show everyone last year was a fluke.

“Going 1-9 last year, everyone was down on us,” he said. “But we don’t want to have the same outcome. So we came up every day this summer putting in work And try to show everybody what we can actually do.”

Trashawn Hill looks to figure heavily into the offense and defense and he is very motivated by 2018.

“I’m motivated from last year,” he said. “And we want to go to the playoffs this year because you haven’t been in a few. So that’s the motivation right now. I mean, every game.”

Moody will open their season Friday August 30th, at Holland.