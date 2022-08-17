GATESVILLE, TX (FOX 44) — When it comes to the 2022 season, there’s a clear goal in mind for the Hornets Football team.

“One thing we’re trying to fight for right now is not just make the playoffs, but also make a little playoff run and to hold up a gold football,” said first year head coach Aaron Hunter.

Gatesville will hope that the promotion of Hunter from defensive coordinator to head coach this past offseason, will help the team continue to build momentum that will end in postseason wins.

On top of that, this upcoming season will also provide an opportunity for the Hornets to show the culture they’ve built on the field every Friday night.

“We’re going to go hard every single play,” junior safety Lawson Mooney said. “We’re going to try to outwork our opponent and scheme them up and just just stay together as a family and get each other’s backs.”

Gatesville will open up its 2022 season on Friday, August 26th against Taylor.