Georgetown Beats Waco High 35-7

High School Football

WACO, Texas — The Waco High Lions fell behind early against Georgetown and were never able to recover falling 35-7 at Waco ISD Stadium.

The Lions fall to 0-2 on the season and will open district play next week against Killeen Ellison.

