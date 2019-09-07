Georgetown Beats Waco High 35-7

WACO, Texas — The Waco High Lions fell behind early against Georgetown and were never able to recover falling 35-7 at Waco ISD Stadium.
The Lions fall to 0-2 on the season and will open district play next week against Killeen Ellison.
