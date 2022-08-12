GROESBECK, TX (FOX 44) — The Groesbeck Goats are primed to get back to their winning ways after a disappointing first-round exit in 2021.

The Goats won eight games for the first time in 26 years in 2020 and followed it up with another eight-win season in 2021. Head football coach Jerry Bomar is ready to get back to it.

“It’s Texas, it’s football,” Bomar said. “It’s an exciting time.”

This year isn’t about moral victories for the Goats, it’s about competing for a district title and taking that next step.

“Our kids are big enough and strong enough [to compete for district championships],” Bomar said. “We haven’t always been in the past few years but we’ve been getting better. We’re not bad, but we need to get better.”

One of the ways they’ll take that next step is if quarterback Allen Lewis can show out in his senior year, after exiting the first-round playoff game against Whitney in the 2nd quarter with an injury.

“It’s very exciting and we have our coach for four years,” Lewis said. “Every year we’ve played under him, we’ve gotten better every single year. I feel like this should be our best year.”

Groesbeck opens up the 2022 campaign against Caldwell on August 26th.