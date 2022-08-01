JONESBORO, TX (FOX 44) — Following an 11-1 season in 2021, the third straight with 10+ plus wins, the Jonesboro Football team was back out on the field for day one of practice.

“You get that that eagerness in your stomach, you know, some, some butterflies, I guess you could call it,” said head coach Eddie Gallegos.

The Eagles will now look to build on their recent success in the regular season and turn it into deeper runs into the postseason as well.”

“It’s the old adage, you gotta maximize your potential,” Gallegos said. “You’ve got to be on your A-game and usually the teams that are playing well week 11 and on are the teams that continue to play. We played really well for 11 games and then in that 12th game, we put the ball on the ground a few times and that was something that we hadn’t done all year.”

Jonesboro now has multiple factors on its side as the team gets set to go into 2022, as the Eagles not only bring back some much needed experience, but are also a team that is very close knit.

“We just interact and hang out with each other more than usual. We just have a connection, we’re like family,” senior running back and linebacker Caleb Christel said.

The Eagles will open up their season on Friday, August 26th against Coolidge at 7:30 pm.