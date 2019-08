COPPERAS COVE, Texas -- The Copperas Cove Bulldawgs fought their way into the playoffs in Jack Alvarez' first season.

They were the last team to make it out of District 12-6A but lost in the first round to the eventual state Champion Longview Lobos. Now that they have seenwhat it takes to get in and they have seen first-hand what it takes to win it all, they want to be one of those teams that is making deep playoff runs.