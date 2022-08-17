WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The La Vega Football team is certainly one that is used to winning, especially under the direction of head coach Don Hyde.

The 2018 state champions will be amongst title winners when it comes to their district this upcoming season as well, with defending champions China Spring and Stephenville both lurking in 5-4A,D1.

For a Pirates team that will replace eight starters on the defensive end, this will make the early part of its schedule even more pivotal in 2022.

“The only way to get ready to play Friday Night Football is to play Friday Night Football. That’s the beauty of having non-district games and you’ve got to take the approach that playing non-district games is about getting better every week,” Hyde said. “Hopefully by the time you get to the district play, you’re you’re playing about as good as you can play.”

La Vega will begin that non-district schedule on Friday, August 26th against Kennedale.