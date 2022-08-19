LAMPASAS, TX (FOX 44) — Recently, the Lampasas Football team has become very accustomed to winning seven or more games in a season.

Very rarely, do they only bring back seven starters from the year before.

This though is the scenario for the Badgers in 2022, as they look to embrace that change in order to find success on the field this season.

“You adjust,” head coach Troy Rogers said. “Obviously, every team is a new team, and you don’t want to be the team that’s stuck in a rut and says, this is what we do and when this is the only thing we’ll do and we’re going to make our kids adjust to it, you’ve got to do what’s best for your kids. I’m excited about this group.”

The Badgers will open up their season with a matchup against Elgin on Friday, August 26th.