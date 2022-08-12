LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY, TX (FOX 44) — The 2021 football season was for the history books at Little River Academy.

The Bumblebees found a ton of success on the field, as they won 11 games and advanced to the third round.

Now, despite landing in one of the toughest districts in the state, they’re hoping that an experienced roster that features 17 returning starters will help them advance even further.

“I’m starting to see leadership work from them, down,” head coach Chris Lancaster said. “So you see a lot of our kids are coaching the younger kids because they have set the bar. They want to keep that bar high.”

Academy will start its season on Friday, August 26th, when the Bumblebees go on the road to take on Rogers.