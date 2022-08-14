LORENA, TX (FOX 44) — The Leopards are coming off their most successful season in the past three decades and want to continue that into the upcoming season.

Lorena won it’s first state title for the first time in more than 30 years last year. With that success comes the same expectations, but Head Coach Ray Biles said this new group needs to show who they are first.

“You have to adapt it because it’s it’s a whole different style, different chemistry, different kids, different leadership, different everything,” Biles said. “We’re still what we are. We’re not going to change our whole philosophy or our standard that we’re looking for.”

The 2022 Lorena Leopards are a young team, with only eight starters returning, only three of those on the offensive side of the ball. Replacing Ryne Abel and plenty of other key contributors is one of the biggest obstacles standing in the way of a Lorena repeat.

However, the players on this team want nothing more than to accomplish what last year’s team brought to the community.

“I’ve never wanted anything more than to win another state championship,” Senior linebacker Lucas Ragsdale said. “It’s just knowing that feeling that, you know, you can be a state champion.”

Lorena begins their search for that feeling against China Spring on August 26th.