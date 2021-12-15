LORENA, TX — Lorena will face Brock in the 3A Division I state championship at 3:00 pm on Thursday. The Leopards have dominated every opponent in the playoffs, with their closest game coming against Hitchcock, where Lorena won by 25 points.

“They’re all aware of what’s about to go down, so I really don’t have to do a whole lot about that,” Ray Biles said. “If anything, we just need to keep the routine, the routine and in our practice schedule and everything else that we’re trying to do. Just from that standpoint, I think there will be enough adrenaline running when they get to that point. So we’re just trying to make sure that, you know, we’ve got everything covered. Everybody understands what they need to do and we’re set to go on Thursday.”