Major Bowden and Re’Shaun Sanford named semifinalists for Mr. Texas Football

WACO, TX — On Wednesday, China Spring quarterback Major Bowden and Harker Heights’ Re’Shaun Sanford were both named as semifinalists for Mr. Texas Football.

This season, both have been offensive standouts for their respective teams. Bowden has both thrown for and run for over 1,000 yards for the Cougars, while Sanford accounted for over 2,700 total yards and 32 total touchdowns with the Knights.

The winner of the 2021 Mr. Texas Football Award will be announced prior to the TaxAct Texas Bowl on January 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium in Houston.