CHINA SPRING, TX — After a stellar 2021 season in which he led his team to a state championship, China Spring quarterback Major Bowden has been named the Mr. Texas Football Player of the Year.

The senior was the definition of a dual threat quarterback for the Cougars this past season, as he ran for 1,866 yards and passed for 1,432 yards. He also accounted for 50 total touchdowns.

Bowden is currently committed to play football at the next level at Lamar.

He will be honored as the Mr. Texas Football Player of the Year on the field at NRG during the TaxAct Texas Bowl on January 4, 2022.