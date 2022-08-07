MARLIN, TX (FOX 44) — The Bulldogs are loud, they’re talented and they’re ready for high school football in 2022.

Marlin began the Ruben Torres III era as well as you could hope for, beating Crawford in the regional final and making it to the Class 2A state semifinal.

They have a good chance to do even better with 17 starters returning to the program.

I think everybody across the state, that’s their goal, you know, to go and win a state title,” Marlin head football coach Ruben Torres III said. “For us, I think it’s a realistic goal to give ourselves that opportunity but there’s a lot of things that have to happen. We definitely got to take care of business on our end.”

Taking care of business should be easy when you have multiple studs on the offensive side of the ball. Desmond Woodson gets ready to handle the offensive load after tallying over 3,600 yards through the air and 38 touchdowns to go along with it.

Expect standouts Tra’jon Butler and Zha’mauryon Lofton to help shoulder the load offensively either in the backfield or catching touchdowns.

Torres III said he’s confident this squad has what it takes to contend for a state title.

“I think we have a lot of experience coming back, especially with our juniors and senior,” Torres III said. “I think there’s no secret that we’re very athletic, explosive got a lot of great team speed.”

Marlin faces off against Crockett to begin the 2022 season on August 26th.