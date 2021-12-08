MARLIN, TX — With a win on Thursday, the Marlin Bulldogs will do what seemed highly unlikely just a few months ago…getting to the state championship game.

The Bulldogs have always had plenty of talented, but have played on another level in the postseason, as all four playoff wins have been by double-digits.

“I think the biggest thing is our kids know they’re really good. When you get a team that knows they’re really good, it could go one of two ways they could get complacent and a little bit full of themselves, or they can go out there and showcase it,” said head coach Ruben Torres. “Our team has done a great job of just going out there and playing.”