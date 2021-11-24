January 01 2022 12:00 am

Marlin relishes the opportunity to keep deep playoff run going

High School Football

MARLIN, TX — When the Marlin Bulldogs began the season 3-3, they didn’t exactly look like a team that would have a ton of playoff success.

Since then though, they’ve been one of the best 2A teams in the state, as they have rolled off six straight wins, and won their first area title in 15 years.

“You know, it’s a process,” said head coach Ruben Torres. “There’s a quote our superintendent shares with us all the time and it’s ‘losers have goals, winners have a system.’ So allowing that system to take place and to see yourself through and the player bought into it and the coaches bought into it and so we’re hitting our stride right at the right point.”

