MART, TX (FOX 44) — It’s hard to overlook the sheer dominance the Mart Panthers exhibit year in and year out.

The Panthers haven’t lost a regular season game since 2019, but their playoff woes haunt them. The Panthers lost in the championship game to Windthorst, 22-21 in 2020. In 2021, a loss to Falls City in the semifinals cut their state-title run short.

“It still hurts,” Head Coach Kevin Hoffman said. “We use it as motivation, the kids are ready to go.”

Hoffman returns to the scene after announcing his retirement in January. He un-retired weeks later and said he’s gained a new insight on coaching.

“I’m not going to call it a second chance because [I’m] the one who walked away, but you have a new perspective,” Hoffman said. “This football team’s been a part of my life since I was six years old. Retirement just wasn’t the right thing for me at this point.”

Now the Panthers set their eyes on a state title run once again with a younger team.

“I think they’ve all stepped up and they’re all doing really well right now,” Senior lineman Monte Swaner said.

Mart looks to continue its regular season winning streak starting September 9th against Italy.