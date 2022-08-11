MCGREGOR, TX (FOX 44) — There are plenty of really tough football districts within the UIL this season, but maybe none will prove to be more difficult than District 13-3A D1.

“We all know it’s a strong district with two State Champions in it,” said McGregor Head Football Coach Mike Shields.

That’s putting it lightly, as the Bulldogs end up in the same group as both Lorena and Franklin, to go along with an Academy team that made the third round last season.

Regardless of that, Shields and his team look forward to rising to that challenge this upcoming season.

“A lot of people might be doubting us, but I believe in my team,” senior lineman Frank Cruz said.

Before district play starts though, the Bulldogs will have to get through non-district play first. That begins with a season opener on the road against Hillsboro on Friday, August 26th.