MEXIA, TX (FOX 44) — Following a chaotic first season, where he became the interim head coach right before week one, Aaron Nowell can see the impact that a full offseason in charge can have.

“All the momentum we built through the off season is carried right into fall camp, and we’re right where we thought we would be,” he said.

Maybe most notably, his team seems more advanced physically than at any point in 2021 as well.

“You could tell a difference between last year’s team and what we rolled out there Thursday night,” Nowell said. “How our kids move, our speed. You could tell we were stronger.”

The Blackcats will test out just how much they’ve progressed when they open up their regular season on Friday, August 26th against Connally.