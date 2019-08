Midway Head Softball Coach Ed Trochim is retiring after four years in that position at Midway High School.

Trochim and the Pantherettes are coming off a trip to the Regional quarterfinals picking up his 100th career win earlier this month.

In his four years at the helm, Trochim had the opportunity to coach his daughters Rhein and K.K. Trochim who is a graduating senior, at Midway, this year.