HEWITT– Midway’s Jeff Hulme was officially named the new Head Football Coach of the Mansfield Legacy Broncos on Friday.

We are excited to welcome Coach Jeff Hulme to Mansfield ISD as the Athletic Coordinator and Head Football Coach at Legacy Broncos!



We look forward to his leadership for Bronco Nation

Hulme had been at Midway for five season taking the Panthers to the State Championship game in 2017 and the regional final in 2018.