HEWITT, TX (FOX 44) — With the high school football season still a few months away, some of the best talent that the area has to offer congregated at Midway to participate in the first annual 254 Skills Camp.

The camp featured over 100 high school football standouts, along with coaches that represented 10 different high schools.

The idea for the camp was one that Midway Head Football Coach Shane Anderson had been wanting to do for a few years before he made it happen this year.

“They have these camps locally in the Houston area and Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin area, and we wanted to have one here for our kids in Central Texas,” Anderson said. “It’s not any one school specific. We want the best of the best in Central Texas to compete against each other and have fun.”

The camp is set to go from Monday until Wednesday, with the athletes participating in both drills and seven-on-seven work ahead of impending 2022 football season.

“They’re getting ready for the season,” said Connally Head Football Coach Terry Gerik. “That’s what it’s all about to us is to get out here and compete, have a little fun and get ready for the season.”