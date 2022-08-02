WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Just because there’s turnover in terms of the roster, doesn’t mean that a team won’t have a target on its back.

It’s safe to assume that will probably be the case for the Live Oak Football team, following a 14-0 season that ended with a state championship.

“I think for us, it’s more about who we are and what we do anyway,” said head coach Brice Helton. “We’re going to control who we are, what we do, what we’re about, and that doesn’t really faze us on what other people are doing or how they’re doing it.”

“I think it’s a great boost,” senior safety Allbree Sharp. “I think going into this season, we’re fired up and we want to run it back and I think we can if the guys want to put in work.”

It will certainly be a tough mountain to climb with just two starters back from the team that won the title in 2021, but for Helton, there’s some excitement that comes with having a youthful football team.

“Last year’s challenge was you had a lot of old guys who who thought they had already arrived. And it was the challenge of getting them to understand that they hadn’t gotten there yet. And this year it’s a young group that know that they haven’t and they’re excited and ready to play,” he said. “So as a coach, it just helps to have that excitement. We have no idea who’s going to start for us. That’s a fun process to figure out.”

The Falcons will open up their season on Friday, August 26th at 7:00 pm against Covenant Christian.