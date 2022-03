WACO, TX — On Monday, Dave Campbell’s Texas Football honored Lorena Head Coach Ray Biles and Marlin Head Coach Ruben Torres by naming them as the 3A and 2A coaches of the year.

This past season, Biles led the Leopards to their first state championship since 1987, while Torres led the Bulldogs to eight straight wins late in the season, on the way to a run to the state semfinals.