Report: Midway’s Jeff Hulme Leaving for a Job at Mansfield Legacy

High School Football

WACO — A report came down Thursday morning from Sic’Em 365 Radio’s David Smoak that Midway head football coach Jeff Hulme was leaving Hewitt to take the head job at Mansfield Legacy.

Fox 44 reached out to Midway Athletics Director Brad Shelton who was aware of the report but said Hulme hadn’t officially submitted a letter of resignation at that point so he was still the Head Coach as of Thursday afternoon.

Hulme came to Midway from Mansfield High and in his five years at Midway compiled a record of 45-17.

