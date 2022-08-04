RIESEL, TX (FOX 44) — The Riesel Indians are coming into the 2022 season hot off a surprising finish in the first year under head football coach, Tyler Crow.

The Indians are projected to finish fifth in 2A-I after moving down a district from 3A-II.

“We had a real good year last year,” Crow said. “There’s expectation that comes with that.”

The expectation will need to be carried over by a younger group after the Indians lost a strong senior class.

“It is a completely different group,” Senior middle linebacker Mason Heatch said. “I’m thinking there’s big things ahead of us, big surprises for everybody.”

The Riesel Indians begin their 2022 campaign against Blooming Grove on August 26th.