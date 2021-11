ROBINSON, TEXAS — Robinson Athletic Director Jay Zeller confirmed to Fox 44 Sports that head football coach Robert Rubel will not be back following the 2021 football season.

Rubel became the head coach of the Rockets back in April of 2020, when he was elevated from defensive coordinator.

In two seasons at the helm, he led Robinson to just a 4-16 record.

Leave it great. Refurbished WR w/Tech. 7th District Champs, 8th DC's, JV DC's! Returning 4 FR/6 SO who got significant playing time on Disciplined Team averaging 3 penalties a game. Easier sched next year. @RNQFootball ready to TAKE OFF! — Robert Rubel (@CoachRubel) November 19, 2021

Zeller said the job opening was posted this afternoon.