Robinson Baseball Finds Themselves in Familiar Territory

The Robinson Rockets have made the state Tournament six times in program history, most recently back in 2017.

Now they find themselves just a few steps from a return to Austin, thanks in large part to their offense that has put up 52 runs in their six playoff games, so far.

“Our batting order from top to bottom is has been amazing,” Junior Jace Walker said. “There’s not one easy out in our lives like and that’s really just been carrying us through the playoffs”

This team is in the regional semi finals for the 4th straight year and they’re used to playing in big-time ballgames and they take a lot of pride in trying to build on the rich baseball tradition in Robinson.

“It’s really important to them,” Head Coach Bryan Kent said. “I think they understand, the expectations of the community and then expectations that they have on themselves as well. The opportunity to possibly put put another banner on the wall or something like that is huge for these guys and they put themselves in that place by how they work and how they carry themselves.”

Coach Kent was a member of the first state tournament team at Robinson back in 1994, and 25 years later he’s trying to lead his team back to Austin.

Robinson and Huffman Hargrave get their series underway Thursday at 7:00pm in Madisonville.