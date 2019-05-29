Robinson Baseball Keeping Their Foot on the Gas Entering The Regional Final

The Robinson Rockets have blasted their way into the regional final where they will square off with a tough Sweeny Bulldog team.

The Rockets have been the picture of domination, going 8-0 so far in the playoffs outscoring teams 68-11. They have swept all four series’ two-games-to-none, showing they have that ‘killer instinct’ on the diamond, when they have an opponent down, they don’t let them back up.

“That’s just a mentality that we try to instill in our guys it, you know, to try to be tough and fight and until the very end,” Head Coach Bryan Kent said. “They’ve done a good job with that. You win game one and you want to find a way to close it out in game two and you know we’ve been able to do that for, I guess the past four series now”

Kent said this Sweeny team will be the toughest team that they face all season long, impressing upon his team that all these teams are good so the margin for error is extremely small.

“The reality is is you have to play well,” Kent said. “You’re in the fifth round and you have a shot to go to Austin and if you don’t play well you’re going home No matter who you’re playing because everybody’s good and so that was my message yesterday, to them.”

Jake Strain was a sophomore on the team the last time Robinson made the State Tournament so he knows what it takes, but he also knows you can’t let your mind wander past this week.

“We went my sophomore year and it’s awesome the experience at Austin,” he said. “With it being our senior year and a big good group of guys, it’d be awesome to make it and hopefully win it. This round is really — this is what we’re worried about right now and trying to win and beating Sweeny and if we beat Sweeny then we’re there.”

The Rockets will open their series on Wednesday afternoon at 5:00pm against Sweeny at Don Sanders Stadium in Huntsville.