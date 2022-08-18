ROBINSON, TX (FOX 44) — After spending just an hour or so at practice, it already seems like there is a new level of energy within the Robinson Football team.

It starts from the top with new Head Football Coach Mike Ludlow, who comes to the Rockets program with a chance to lead them to their first winning season since 2016.

When it comes to why he chose Robinson, for Ludlow it only took one look.

“When I came through this town, it felt like home. Like there was Rocket Cafe, Rocket Cleaners, all that. Now, I feel like I’ve said that 100 times, but I’m telling you, it means something like it’s home,” Ludlow said. “t’s that last one out, turn the lights out mentality these kids have.”

That motivation for success not only comes from the coaches, as the players also seem highly motivated to erase what they see as the current narrative surrounding the football team.

“We used to have a lot of people doubting us and hating on us and stuff. And now I just feel like I feel like we’re more of a surprise now,” junior wide receiver Grayson Martin said. “We like it a lot already because we want to prove them wrong. We’re tired of being what people, quote unquote, call ‘Robinson.'””

The Rockets will open up their 2022 football season on Friday, August 26th against University High School.