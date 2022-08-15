ROCKDALE, TX (FOX 44) — It’s no easy feat having success in District 11 3-A Division one and Rockdale learned that the hard way in 2021. The Tigers finished in fourth place in arguably one of the toughest districts in 3A Texas high school football.

Rockdale returns 19 starters to its roster, making them by far one of the most experienced teams heading into 2021. Now the coaches don’t have to worry about players buying into the mission heading into 2022.

“When we don’t have to ask you for effort, then things can be special,” Rockdale Head Coach Jacob Campsey said. “That’s kind of where we are right now. The kids that make our biggest plays on Friday need to be our best leaders Monday through Thursday for special things to happen.”

Now Rockdale looks to return to the top and they’ll have to go through not one but two state champions in Franklin and Lorena to do that.

“Rockdale was a big fotball town and we always take pride in that in the prestige of our program,” Rockdale Senior linebacker Cade Pantaleon said. “We always want to be better.”

The Tigers will have a chance to prove that they’re the real deal against Teague on August 26th.