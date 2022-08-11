ROGERS, TX (FOX 44) — After a successful 2021 season which saw them make the playoffs for a fourth straight season, the Rogers Eagles have their eyes set on the postseason once again this year.

Much like last season, it’ll be about the team’s ability to play its best football near the end of the season, after the Eagles won five of their final seven games.

“We just talked to these guys about improving and being as good as we can be when we hit district and then hopefully we’re playing well and we can qualify for the playoffs,” head coach Charlie Roten said. “Then by the time the playoffs get here, we want to be as good as a team as we can be.”

First up is the team’s season opener on Friday, August 26th against Academy.