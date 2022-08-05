LOTT, TX (FOX 44) — While 2021 was a successful season for the Rosebud-Lott Football team from a purely results perspective, as the Cougars made their first playoff appearance since 2017, it still left a lot to be desired.

“The vibe in our team and locker room was that it wasn’t what we wanted to do last year,” said head coach Brandon Hicks. “It’s great and all to make the playoffs, but that’s not how we wanted our season to end.”

That ending was a 34-7 loss to Centerville in the first round of the postseason. Now the Cougars are back and will strive to make it further than just the opening round.

“We want to go to state this year,” junior wide receiver turned quarterback Jamarquis Johnson said. “We gotta start off little. But once we get there, we’ll get on a roll an we know that we’re going to make it.”

First off for Rosebud-Lott is a week one matchup against Leon, which is set for Friday, August 26th.