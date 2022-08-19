SALADO, TX (FOX 44) — The Eagles are ready to take flight and air the ball out in the first year under Tom Westerberg.

Salado enters the 2022 season in unfamiliar territory, after the departure of Alan Haire who left for Chaparral. Now Salado alum Tom Westerberg returns to lead the Eagles after coaching at Allen High School and leading the Eagles to four state titles.

“This is the first time I’ve had the red and white on [in my coaching career],” Westerberg said. “It’s been on my heart for a long time, it just so happened there was an opening and happy everything worked out.”

Salado returns 11 starters this season, five on offense and six on defense. The Eagles are confident they can make a run and are preseason favorites to win the District championship in 11-4A DII.

“It’s gonna be a lot of fun,” Westerberg said. “Got some good competition [this season] that we want to see where we stand.”

It’ll be a new look offense under Westerberg who said Salado is going to incorporate the passing game much more this year.

“I’ve honestly thought we could win a state championship,” Junior quarterback Luke Law said. “It definitely takes another step up and everyone’s gotta do it in order to win it.”

Salado opens up their season against Fredericksburg on August 26th.

