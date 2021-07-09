Super Centex Six-Man Football Shootout

WACO, TX — Parkview Christian Academy is hosting the Six-Man Shootout for the second straight season, with 14 teams going head to head. The Central Texas teams include: Abbott, Axtell, Methodist Children Home, Parkview, Temple Holy Trinity and Vanguard. Vanguard’s Walker Nall and Dalton Latham, are looking forward to their leadership roles as seniors.

“I learned a lot from my junior year,” Walker Nall said. “My coach always told me something, be like a duck on the water, always paddling underneath, and on top you look perfectly calm, and I’ve kind of adopted that mindset throughout all of last year and coming into this year, remain calm and make it seem like I feel fine, even if there’s turmoil or something is going on behind the scenes.”

“It’s a lot of fun and a very different experience,” Dalton Latham said. “Because I’ve always had people above me, and now I’m more of a leader on the team, it’s very fun because I get to come out here and compete, and that’s what I love to do.”