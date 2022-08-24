TEMPLE, TX (FOX 44) — Success has become synonymous with the Temple Football team, as 2021 marked the 11th straight season that the Wildcats have finished with a winning record.

In 2022, the expectations remain the same for Scott Stewart’s team, and so is the one day at a time focus.

“we’re not we’re not talking state championship. We’re not talking district champs yet. We’re not talking week two right now. We’re not even talking week one right now,” Stewart said. “We’re going to try to be better tomorrow than we are today.”

Temple will start its season on Saturday, August 27th against McKinney.