TROY, TX (FOX 44) — The 2021 football season did not pull its punches from the Troy Trojans in the first year under Head Coach Stephen Hermesmeyer. The Trojans went 2-8 and look to rebound this year.

Many of those eight losses were close games, something Hermesmeyer believes his team can fix in year two.

“We just couldn’t figure out a way to make plays to finish,” Hermesmeyer said. “We’ve just got to continue to get better each and every day.”

The Trojans return 12 starters: six on offense, six on defense. Running back Korey Gibson will carry lots of the offensive load behind an experienced offensive line led by four-year starter Elijah Sunderman.

Troy hopes they can return back to their success in 2019, when the Trojans won the district championship and won 12 games.

“I’d take AT&T Stadium,” Senior lineman Steven Delamor said. “If not, at least the playoffs, I would hope.”

The Trojans open up their season against Whitney on August 26th.