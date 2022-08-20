WACO, TX (FOX 44) — It’s safe to say that the 2021 football season didn’t go how the University Trojans planned, as they went 0-10 in year one under head coach Kent Laster.

That though is now just history, and with 15 starters back from that team, and with an established culture to go along with, sprits are high within the team going into this season.

“Our core values are commitment, discipline, no excuses,” Laster said. “Our guys, over time they understood that. And those little things create winning efforts and then it it carries over onto game day.”

For the Trojans, that first game day in 2022 will take place on Friday, August 26th against Round Rock Stony Point at 7:00 pm.