The Valley Mills Eagles saw their 6th Trip to the State Tournament come to an end with a 5-0 semi-final loss to Linden-Kildare on Wednesday afternoon at Dell Diamond.

Chase Keeton got the ball for Valley Mills and was outstanding, going all seven innings allowing just three hits and striking out 10. Keeton did not get a lot of help from his defense, as four Valley Mills errors led to five Tiger runs.

The Eagles finished their season with a record of 28-7.