Valley Mills Busting Through to the Regional Final

The Valley Mills Eagles are on the cusp of returning to the State Tournament for the first time since 2005.

The Eagles have put together great seasons in each of the past few seasons but came up short in the regional semi’s, but not this year.

The Eagles shut down Archer City to get back in the regional final building their confidence for this week.

“I think they believe in themselves,” Head Coach Shane Keeton said. “For the past three years we’ve been stuck in the 4th round and it’s a confidence thing and hopefully the confidence builds over and we can carry it to the next round.”

This team knew expectations were high coming into this season, but not any higher than the expectations in their own dugout.

Basically we kind of put the expectations in our back pocket,” Senior Chase Keeton said. “We hold ourselves to a higher standard than what other people hold us to, we just go out and play hard play the right way.”

The Eagles can accomplish the next step in their goal beginning at 5:00pm on Wednesday in Kennedale when they square off against Windthorst.