VALLEY MILLS, TX (FOX 44) — The full season goal is clear for the Valley Mills Eagles, make the playoffs are coming up just short in 2021.

For now though, Robert Featherston’s team is focused on what’s directly in front of them.

“Our goal was very simple, and that is to beat anybody that they put on the field in front of us,” he said. “I don’t care who it is. I don’t care what the rank is. I don’t care what division they are. You know, our job is to beat the team that lines up against us.”

Now if they do get to the postseason when the time comes, the Eagles have plenty of larger goals that they would like to accomplish as well.

“We want to win round one, round two, and then keep playing as long as we can,” junior quarterback Elandis Taylor said.

For now though, Valley Mills will look to win against those teams they line up against in the regular season, with the first of those matchups coming in the form of Weatherford Christian on Friday, August 26th.