WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Vanguard Football program has plenty to be positive about heading into the 2022 season.

The Vikings are coming off a 9-2 season in 2021, which marked their seventh winning season in the past eight years.

If they’re going to make it a run of eight such seasons in nine years, some young players will need to step up in a big way, as Vanguard returns just one player from last year’s team.

“In the past I was the one being led, but I just need to remember that as long as I lead them from the front and I lead by example, I know that they’ll follow me,” said the lone returner, and senior offensive lineman, Andrew Holze.

On top of having a leader they can look to on the field, the Vanguard freshmen also had a first year coach in Jacob Lefebvre who they are pretty familiar with as well.

“I’ve had these kids since last year. I coached them last year. I coached them for football, for middle school. And then I also their coach for basketball,” Lefebvre said. “Luckily, it’s a really good group of kids who are willing to put the work in and they’re not really scared of anybody.”

The Vikings will open up their regular season on Friday, August 26th against Eagles Christian Academy.