WACO, TX (FOX 44) — 2021 did not pull its punches on the Waco Lions, who finished 0-10 in the first year under Head Coach Linden Heldt.

The Lions make the move from 6A to 5A and hope that this is the year they can make it back to the playoffs. The last time Waco made it to the postseason was 2017.

Waco returns 12 starters, including wide receiver Reggie Lewis and running back Omarrion Delao who look to lead the Lions offense.

“I want to leave high school without a win or I only like to win,” Lewis said. “I’m trying to have a winning season because I got like this year, next year to get a win.”

In order to improve on last year’s record, the Lions will have to put the past behind them and focus on the present.

“I think a reasonable expectation is to make the playoffs, that’s our goal,” Heldt said. “We believe we can and we believe that we’ve grown enough to and so we’ve really been able to push that in the right direction.”