WEST, TX (FOX 44) — “The Comma” as they go by in West, Texas, the Trojans finished the 2021 season undefeated in district play and set a school record for wins with a 13-1 record.

Now David Woodard and West look to build on that success and make a state title run.

“The big thing is we got to get better every day,” Woodard said. “Once we do that, I feel good about the kids we have in the spots we do.”

The Trojans return nine starters including many impact receivers and star running back Terry McCutcheon who rushed for over 1,300 yards and tallied 22 touchdowns in 2021. West looks to use the returning players to their advantage this season.

“The seniors set a good example for us last year and that’s what we have to do this year,” Senior Wide Receiver Zeke Acevedo said. “We all band together. We all [are] like brothers to each other, and we’re all family. So we all have that connection, and we’re going to show how much we can do this.”

West opens up play against Godley on August 26th.