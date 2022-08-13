WHITNEY, TX (FOX 44) — The Wildcats enter the 2022 season fresh off a playoff win against Groesbeck in 2021 after missing the postseason in 2020.

Whitney only returns eight starters but have tons of younger talent that will step up for first-year head coach David Haynes Jr.

“The whole energy is just completely different,” Senior center John Dublin said. “We’re eager to be out on Friday night and get back out there and buy-in to what the coaches are teaching us.”

Haynes Jr. hopes to bring his experience to a program and establish a new winning culture at Whitney High School.

“I’ve been around football my whole life and been around great mentors,” Haynes Jr. said. “I’ve learned a lot from those guys and I’m piggybacking off the stuff they taught me and trying to continue to put it in my own name.”

Haynes Jr. coached at Marlin in 2020 and also coached as an assistant at Gatesville and Valley Mills. He believes it’s about expanding on the foundation that’s already been set.

“[It’s about] building on the foundation that was already laid here, building my own foundation, my own culture and my own core values for these kids, and just getting them to believe,” Haynes Jr. said. “I think that we could be a first second, third, fourth round playoff team.”

Whitney begins their 2022 season against Troy on August 26th.