KILLEEN, TX — Shoemaker high school celebrated 13 student-athletes signing their letter of intent:

Volleyball:

Hivana Cotto Figueroa – Sul Ross State

Girls Basketball:

Jamesha Reece – Western Texas College

Boys Basketball:

Hernri Vizcarrondo – Victoria Community College

Jalen Spence = Southwestern Christian College

Jezrael DeJesus – Dallas College Mountain View

Antwone Gonzales – North Platte Community College

Football:

Jamil Knight – Olivet Nazarene University

Darmel Hollins – Tyler Junior College

Joseph McCray – Clarke University

Boys Track & Field:

Hassan Wilkerson – Our Lady of the Lake University

Boys Wrestling:

Jaelin Crump – University of the Ozarks