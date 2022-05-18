KILLEEN, TX — Shoemaker high school celebrated 13 student-athletes signing their letter of intent:
Volleyball:
Hivana Cotto Figueroa – Sul Ross State
Girls Basketball:
Jamesha Reece – Western Texas College
Boys Basketball:
Hernri Vizcarrondo – Victoria Community College
Jalen Spence = Southwestern Christian College
Jezrael DeJesus – Dallas College Mountain View
Antwone Gonzales – North Platte Community College
Football:
Jamil Knight – Olivet Nazarene University
Darmel Hollins – Tyler Junior College
Joseph McCray – Clarke University
Boys Track & Field:
Hassan Wilkerson – Our Lady of the Lake University
Boys Wrestling:
Jaelin Crump – University of the Ozarks